Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Markets Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto unicorn Gemini lays off 10% of workforce

Crypto unicorn Gemini lays off 10% of workforce

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has become the latest fintech to announce layoffs, blaming "turbulent market conditions" for the decision to cut its headcount by about 10%.

In a message to "Astronauts", the firm's founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, say they are cutting staff as the industry faces up to a “crypto winter” compounded by wider "macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil".

Gemini, which is estimated to employee around 1000 people, will lay off about 10% of its workforce as its becomes "focused only on products that are critical to our mission".

"Today is a tough day, but one that will make Gemini better over the long run,” say the twins, who raised $400 million at a $7.1 billion valuation late last year.

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Markets Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
Klarna CEO accused of being "tone deaf" after posting list of laid off employees
/people

Klarna CEO accused of being "tone deaf" after posting list of laid off employees

Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US
/crypto

Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US

Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

07 Dec 2021

Gemini raises $400m at $7.1bn valuation

19 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Sequoia warns start-ups: It is not the strongest, most intelligent that survive

  2. Klarna CEO accused of being &quot;tone deaf&quot; after posting list of laid off employees

  3. Mollie poaches Klarna CTO K&#246;ppen

  4. Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

  5. JPMorgan Summer Reading List arrives in the metaverse

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022