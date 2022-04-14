Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US

Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched its credit card that lets users earn crypto rewards in all 50 US states.

Initially slated for launch last summer, the Gemini Credit Card has amassed more than 500,000 sign-ups.

Issued by WebBank, with Mastercard as the exclusive network, the card lets users earn up to three per cent crypto on dining, two per cent crypto on groceries and one per cent crypto on all other purchases.

Cardholders can choose from more than 60 cryptocurrencies currently supported for rewards on Gemini's exchange platform, including bitcoin, ether and dogecoin, with rewards automatically deposited to their Gemini accounts.

Pravjit Tiwana, CTO, Gemini, says: "With the Gemini Credit Card, users also have access to a single trusted platform to buy, sell, store, and earn real interest in crypto, and we couldn't be more excited to make it widely available across the United States."

