Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fidelity brings gamified education to the metaverse

Fidelity brings gamified education to the metaverse

Fidelity Investments has entered the metaverse, launching a gamified financial education experience in Decentraland.

The Fidelity Stack features a multi-level design complete with a lobby, dance floor, and rooftop sky garden.

In the Invest Quest at The Fidelity Stack, users are challenged to traverse the building learning the basics of ETF investing while gathering “orbs” along the way.

The metaverse is just the latest channel Fidelity has targeted to attract young investors, joining the brokerage's Reddit page and TikTok account.

David Dintenfass, CMO and head of emerging customers, Fidelity, says: "We’re part of a dynamic shift as young people take control of their finances in new ways.

"The next generation seeks out financial education in all the places they spend time, whether physical or virtual. We’re committed to serve customers in these decentralized communities as they transform and grow."

Meanwhile, Fidelity has launched a Fidelity Metaverse ETF, a new thematic ETF that provides access to companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse.

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Trending

Related News
Standard Chartered leaps into the metaverse
/wholesale

Standard Chartered leaps into the metaverse

Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta's latest digital currency concoction
/crypto

Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta's latest digital currency concoction

HSBC launches metaverse investment fund

06 Apr

Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

04 Apr

New York state grants Fidelity digital asset charter

20 Nov 2019

Fidelity exploits virtual reality for 'empathy training'

16 Oct 2017

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  4. Pay.UK appoints first CTO

  5. Plaid co-founder unveils bank for fintechs

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger