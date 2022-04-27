Fidelity brings gamified education to the metaverse

Fidelity Investments has entered the metaverse, launching a gamified financial education experience in Decentraland.

The Fidelity Stack features a multi-level design complete with a lobby, dance floor, and rooftop sky garden.



In the Invest Quest at The Fidelity Stack, users are challenged to traverse the building learning the basics of ETF investing while gathering “orbs” along the way.



The metaverse is just the latest channel Fidelity has targeted to attract young investors, joining the brokerage's Reddit page and TikTok account.



David Dintenfass, CMO and head of emerging customers, Fidelity, says: "We’re part of a dynamic shift as young people take control of their finances in new ways.



"The next generation seeks out financial education in all the places they spend time, whether physical or virtual. We’re committed to serve customers in these decentralized communities as they transform and grow."



Meanwhile, Fidelity has launched a Fidelity Metaverse ETF, a new thematic ETF that provides access to companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse.

