Natwest works with Accenture and Microsoft to replace legacy frontline architecture

NatWest is working with Accenture and Microsoft to build a new customer engagement platform that will replace its multi-system, legacy frontline architecture.

The new platform will integrate all of NatWest’s front office systems across its contact centre and branch networks, customer messaging, video banking and complaints channels onto a single, digital platform via Microsoft Dynamics 365.



Initially the bank is launching a new appointment booking service that is expected to reduce appointment booking times by up to 75% and enable NatWest staff to carry out over 6,500 more meetings.



Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail banking at NatWest says: “Our investment in integrating all of our colleague support tools onto one, digital platform will enable our staff to really focus on delivering personalised support for each and every one of our customers at every stage of their lives.”



Nina Raphael, Managing Director in Accenture’s UK financial service practice adds: “The creation of a single digital platform to support all of NatWest’s customer service and support functions will not only improve speed and efficiency of service, but it will enable many more hours to be dedicated to the human side of banking. This is particularly crucial given the financial challenges that many in the UK are facing with energy price hikes, bigger bills and tax increases. The prominent role of banks in helping customers navigate these challenging conditions is growing and improving digital capabilities will significantly free up NatWest staff to focus on providing support in these times of financial difficulty for many.”