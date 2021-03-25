Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Microsoft

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest and Microsoft pool resources to help companies reduce their carbon footprint

NatWest and Microsoft pool resources to help companies reduce their carbon footprint

NatWest has joined forces with Microsoft to help its business customers reduce their carbon footprints.

Due to be piloted later this year, the initiative will build on Microsoft’s cloud, data and AI platform alongside NatWest Group’s business customer knowhow and client base.

During the research phase of the project, the bank surveyed 500 business customers of different sizes to learn about their challenges in meeting their climate ambitions.

Eighty-eight per cent of those surveyed said reducing their indirect emissions, such as those in their supply chains, is difficult to get external support for. And 41% said reducing indirect emissions was ‘very challenging’ or ‘incredibly challenging’ for them.

For businesses that haven’t started their transition, the biggest barriers they face are a lack of information and data, and a lack of resource or funding.

Alison Rose, chief executive officer of NatWest, says: “Tackling climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time. As the leading bank in the UK for businesses, we have a significant responsibility, and the ability, to encourage, enable and to lead the way in the UK to transition to a net zero carbon economy."

Related Companies

NatWest Microsoft

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
NatWest to test carbon emissions app
/sustainable

NatWest to test carbon emissions app

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home
/sustainable

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home

Trending

  1. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

  4. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  5. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021