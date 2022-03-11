NatWest taps AWS for data-driven services

NatWest Group is working with Amazon Web Services to bring together data from across its business in order to better anticipate the needs of customers.

The UK giant says that by applying AWS machine learning and data analytics services, it will get new insights and be able to predict and adapt to customers’ future needs across its retail, wealth and commercial operations.



Alison Rose, CEO, NatWest Group, says: "This collaboration recognises the strength of our vision, our people, and our data capability. It will allow us to better serve our customers across the bank by developing financial products that are frictionless, more personalised, and easier to understand and compare. By working with AWS we can achieve this quickly, easily and at scale."



Scott Mullins, GM, AWS Worldwide Financial Services, adds: "NatWest Group’s move to AWS and their use of our machine learning tools that make it easier and faster to build, train, and deploy machine learning models, will provide data-driven insights from across the organisation, enabling them to respond quickly to customers’ needs, bring innovation to market faster, and scale up services to meet the demands of their business now and in the future."