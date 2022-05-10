NatWest customers charged twice for Visa debit transactions

Thousands of NatWest customers have been affected by a glitch that has seen them charged twice for Visa debit card transactions.

I was already struggling with money this week and now I’ve woken up and most my transactions have been duplicated. Now I’m in minus figures! Wtf NatWest 😩 — Tamzin (@TweetsByTamzin) May 10, 2022

According to the Mirror, 112,000 accounts are affected by the glitch, which saw customers take to social media to complain, with many reporting that it has pushed them into their overdraft.In a statement, NatWest says: "Some customer accounts are showing debit card purchases twice, and in certain cases their available balance will be lower than it should, we're really sorry for any inconvenience."The bank adds: "We are working to fix the problem, and will ensure that no customer is left out of pocket. Our customers can be assured that payments to retailers/merchants have only been made once, so there is no need to contact them."In March, TSB suffered a similar problem.