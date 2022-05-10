Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest customers charged twice for Visa debit transactions

NatWest customers charged twice for Visa debit transactions

Thousands of NatWest customers have been affected by a glitch that has seen them charged twice for Visa debit card transactions.

According to the Mirror, 112,000 accounts are affected by the glitch, which saw customers take to social media to complain, with many reporting that it has pushed them into their overdraft.

In a statement, NatWest says: "Some customer accounts are showing debit card purchases twice, and in certain cases their available balance will be lower than it should, we're really sorry for any inconvenience."

The bank adds: "We are working to fix the problem, and will ensure that no customer is left out of pocket. Our customers can be assured that payments to retailers/merchants have only been made once, so there is no need to contact them."

In March, TSB suffered a similar problem.

Related Companies

NatWest Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Trending

Related News
NatWest hops aboard BNPL bandwagon
/payments

NatWest hops aboard BNPL bandwagon

TSB duplicates payments from customer accounts
/payments

TSB duplicates payments from customer accounts

NatWest to close another 32 branches

14 Feb

Trending

  1. Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

  2. Vatican announces metaverse plans

  3. Ten FinTech Trends to Follow in 2022

  4. Citi launches Sepa instant payments in Europe

  5. EU Digital Markets Act delayed until 2023

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models