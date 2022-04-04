Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna plans to rival Big Tech with PriceRunner acquisition

Klarna plans to rival Big Tech with PriceRunner acquisition

Klarna plans to take on Amazon, Google and Facebook as a viable alternative market for online merchants following the completion of its $1 billion deal to acquire comparison shopping service PriceRunner

PriceRunner will bring new features in the form of product reviews, product discovery and price comparisons to the Klarna app, while providing merchant partners with behavioural insights and marketing opportunities to increase Website traffic.

With businesses in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom, PriceRunner compares 3.4 million products from 22,500 retailers in 25 countries. During the 12-month period ending on Sep 30, 2021, the firm had revenues amounting to SEK460 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%.

The acquisition is part of an attempt by Klarna to embed itself into all aspects of the consumer shopping journey, from inspiration and product selection, to flexible payments and delivery, tracking and returns.

David Fock, Klarna’s chief product officer comments: “The acquisition will serve to strengthen our consumer offering and that Klarna will not be a marketplace but a viable and competitive alternative for retail partners vs Amazon, Google and Facebook. Klarna and PriceRunner are united in our fundamental belief that tech companies, no matter where they operate, compete on the basis of their own merit with the best products and services to gain consumers’ trust.”

Upon closure, PriceRunner's 200+ employees in Sweden, Denmark and Norway will be assimilated into Klarna's 4000-strong worldwide team.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
Klarna launches open banking business unit
/payments

Klarna launches open banking business unit

Klarna losses swell to $748 million
/payments

Klarna losses swell to $748 million

Klarna weighs new funding round

10 Feb

Klarna launches physical BNPL card in the UK

26 Jan

Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

03 Nov 2021

Klarna acquires price comparison site PriceRunner

02 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

  3. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  4. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  5. Revolut gears up for Brazilian launch

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale