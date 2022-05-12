Klarna rolls out hybrid work policy

BNPL giant Klarna is introducing a flexible working policy that lets employees pick between staying at home or going to the office.

After two pandemic years, Klarna is now formalising its working model as it seeks to provide its 7000 staffers in 20 countries with flexibility, resources and facilities.



The policy gives employees the option to work remotely within their country of employment - or state or province in the US and Canada - as well as from the office if they choose.



In addition, staff can work abroad for up to 20 days per year at Klarna offices outside of their home country, a move that the firm says will promote global team building, personal development and professional career growth opportunities.



Finally, Klarna is providing each employee with an annual payment contribution and equipment which can be used to improve personal home office space or upgrade work accessories.



Linda Höglund, COO, Klarna, says: "At Klarna, we appreciate that everyone has their own preferences of where and how to work. We are excited to combine the power of face-to-face interactions with effective remote work to create a hybrid model that empowers employees and encourages company-wide collaboration."



As firms around the world seeking to find a balance between home and office working, a new study from LemonEdge shows that there is no one-size-fits-all answer.



While some people have experienced the positive benefits of hybrid working, and even decreased levels of burnout, a third of FS workers state levels of burnout has increased due to changes in work environment since the pandemic and working from home hybrid model. Within this, one in six state burnout has increased exponentially.