Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Afterpay Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Square adds Afterpay to in-person points of sale

Square adds Afterpay to in-person points of sale

Square is rolling out buy now, pay later integration from Afterpay to its millions of in-person sellers in the United States and Australia.

Just three months after first bringing Afterpay into the Square ecosystem with e-commerce integration, the two companies have now unlocked the ability for sellers using any Square point of sale software - Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, Square Appointments, or Square for Restaurants - to now offer Afterpay across online and in-person commerce.

To use Afterpay in-person, buyers simply tap to pay using a mobile wallet loaded with their virtual Afterpay card, and pay over four interest-free installments. Square sellers receive their full earnings from each sale immediately.

Square says the addition of BNPL to its e-commerce ecosystem has driven sales at merchant sites, with revenue and transaction sizes all on the up.

“Our buyers are young, high-intent consumers who prefer Afterpay and quickly become repeat customers for our merchant partners,” says Nick Molnar, Afterpay lead at Square. “Together, Afterpay and Square can help sellers of all sizes capture the next generation shopper and compete at a larger scale.”

Related Companies

Afterpay Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Trending

Related News
Square Loans launches in Canada
/payments

Square Loans launches in Canada

Square sees big upside in Afterpay integration
/payments

Square sees big upside in Afterpay integration

Square changes name to Block

01 Dec 2021

Aferpay releases BNPL for subscription services in the US

25 Nov 2021

Afterpay introduces in-app ads

26 Aug 2021

Square to acquire Afterpay for $29 billion

02 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  4. Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

  5. Ex-Meta fintech chief David Marcus unveils Bitcoin startup

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models