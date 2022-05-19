Square adds Afterpay to in-person points of sale

Square is rolling out buy now, pay later integration from Afterpay to its millions of in-person sellers in the United States and Australia.

Just three months after first bringing Afterpay into the Square ecosystem with e-commerce integration, the two companies have now unlocked the ability for sellers using any Square point of sale software - Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, Square Appointments, or Square for Restaurants - to now offer Afterpay across online and in-person commerce.



To use Afterpay in-person, buyers simply tap to pay using a mobile wallet loaded with their virtual Afterpay card, and pay over four interest-free installments. Square sellers receive their full earnings from each sale immediately.



Square says the addition of BNPL to its e-commerce ecosystem has driven sales at merchant sites, with revenue and transaction sizes all on the up.



“Our buyers are young, high-intent consumers who prefer Afterpay and quickly become repeat customers for our merchant partners,” says Nick Molnar, Afterpay lead at Square. “Together, Afterpay and Square can help sellers of all sizes capture the next generation shopper and compete at a larger scale.”