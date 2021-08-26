Afterpay introduces in-app ads

AfterPay, the Australian BNPL giant being acquired by Square, has launched a suite of advertising products for brands it works with.

Afterpay Ads lets firms place featured adverts across the BNPL firm's app to boost their promotions, products and offers.



The service uses a pay-for-performance model - brands choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad.



AfterPay says the option will be useful for firms looking to attract Gen Z and Millennials, with early results showing a 20% lift in sales on average.



Mark Teperson, chief strategy officer, Afterpay, says: "Afterpay Ads unleash the power of our ecosystem by giving brands a new way to promote products, collections and offers to Afterpay's highly engaged young audience of shoppers."



Serving more than 16 million consumers and nearly 100,000 merchants globally, Afterpay recently agreed to be acquired by US payments player Square for $29 billion.