Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard MultiPay Global Solutions

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MultiPay and Mastercard bring BNPL to Ireland&#39;s high street retailers

MultiPay and Mastercard bring BNPL to Ireland's high street retailers

Payments technology company MultiPay is to bring installments payments to Irish brick and mortar stores through a tie-up with Mastercard.

When set up in-store, a consumer heads to a sales assistant who has an Android payment terminal to complete their transaction using their Mastercard credit card. The Andrioid device connects with the retail merchant’s existing bank account, confirming eligibility for credit and details of the monthly instalment plan.

Maastercard Instalments enables retailers to offer a variety of flexible payment options to consumers - including a zero percent interest, pay-in-four model - without onerous integration into the merchant infrastructure.

The card cheme relies on recently-acquired open banking outfit Aiia in Europe to use consumer permissioned data tied to debit or bank account credentials to run afforability checks on applicants.

“Consumers now expect the same features and services they have become familiar with on-line to be part of the in-store experience too,” says David Maisey, CEO of MultiPay Global Solutions. “We want to allow Irish retailers to offer in-store instalment payments as simply and easily as possible. This has led to the launch of our MultiPay Instalment product, a new payment solution enabled by Mastercard that gives Irish consumers added control with how they pay, improving the customer experience, but without increasing costs or complexity for merchants.”

Related Companies

MasterCard MultiPay Global Solutions

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 17 May, 2022, 09:26Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Why would the Andrioid device connects with 'the retail merchant’s existing bank account' to confirm eligibility for credit and details of the monthly instalment plan? Surely that should be the consumer's existing bank account?

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?[On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Trending

Related News
Mastercard to double Dublin headcount with opening of new tech hub
/people

Mastercard to double Dublin headcount with opening of new tech hub

DBS rolls out 'Mastercard installments with Pine Labs'
/payments

DBS rolls out 'Mastercard installments with Pine Labs'

Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

11 Nov 2021

Mastercard enters BNPL arena

28 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models