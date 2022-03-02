Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard DBS Bank Pine Labs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS rolls out &#39;Mastercard installments with Pine Labs&#39;

DBS rolls out 'Mastercard installments with Pine Labs'

DBS Bank is to roll out buy now, pay later services in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong in partnership with Mastercard and Pine Labs.

The new programme, available to two million DBS customers, allows DBS/POSB credit cardholders to pay via interest-free installments at merchants displaying a ‘Pay Later’ identifier.

Launching in March, the programme will be accessible initially in Singapore, followed by Indonesia and Hong Kong in 2Q 2022.

Ananya Sen, group product head, digital consumer finance and card payments at DBS Bank, comments: “We are excited to be the first regional issuer in Asia to partner with Mastercard on this innovative BNPL solution. This will scale our BNPL touch points significantly, allowing two million customers to enjoy our BNPL offering across an extensive range of physical stores, e-commerce platforms and through our apps.”

The initiative complements DBS Bank's existing BNPL offerings in Singapore, which reached record growth in 2021, says Anthony Seow, DBS head of payments and platforms,

The partnership with Mastercard and Pine Labs scales the programme internationally and in later phases will be made available for cross-border transfers, he adds.

Related Companies

MasterCard DBS Bank Pine Labs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Trending

Related News
MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage
/regulation

MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage

Pine Labs scores $20 million investment from State Bank of India
/payments

Pine Labs scores $20 million investment from State Bank of India

Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

11 Nov 2021

DBS launches eco-conscious consumer platform

01 Nov 2021

Mastercard enters BNPL arena

28 Sep 2021

DBS makes corporate account opening a snap with biometric face verification

24 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

  3. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  4. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

  5. Swift vets bid to make cross-border payments as easy as texting

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking