News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

EBAday
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2022: Event attracts over 1,000 registrations

EBAday 2022: Event attracts over 1,000 registrations

With over 1,000 attendees registered to join the in-person event in Vienna, EBAday 2022 is poised to kick off the summer of payments with a bang.

This year’s EBAday is back in-person after two years as a virtual conference, and payment technology specialists, heads of innovation, and an array of banking executives are set to descend on the event in less than two weeks’ time.

Taking place in Vienna, Austria, attendees will be welcomed into the charming city to connect, network, listen-in to a schedule stacked with expert panellists, and of course, to share a few social schnapps!

Headline speakers have been revealed, with industry heavyweights lining up to lead panel discussions throughout the two-day event, and Rohit Talwar is raring to generate some buzz with his highly anticipated challenge speech. From the European Commission’s PSD2 Review, to DORA, building diversity in payments, the Digital Euro and all things instant payments, attendees will be spoiled for choice with sessions to choose from.

You can view the full agenda at the EBAday site here, and begin familiarising yourself with the stellar speaker line up here.

After two years as a virtual conference, EBAday 2022 will run in person for its seventeenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers, and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs.

You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

