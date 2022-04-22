EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

The Euro Banking Association and Finextra have announced their headline speaker line-up for EBAday 2022.

The annual conference is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, and promises a schedule brimming with leaders across financial services in Europe.



Tackling a breadth of topics from banking-as-a-service, to CBDCs, to request-to-pay and instant payments among many more, speakers will share their expertise not only on stage, but with attendees throughout the two day event.



Following last week’s announcement that Rohit Talwar will be giving the highly anticipated challenge speech, the full agenda now boasts panels stacked with thought leaders and industry heavyweights.



Headline speakers set to spark debate throughout panel sessions include:

Sara Castelhano, Managing Director, EMEA Payments & Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan

Philipp Höfer, Group Product Owner Cash Management, Raiffeisen Bank International

Kerstin Montiegel, Managing Director, Global Head of Client Connectivity, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank

Petia Niederländer, Director, Österreichische Nationalbank

David O'Mahony, COO Board Member, Erste Group

Ekkehard Preis, Head of Banking Services, Erste Group

Craig Ramsay, Managing Director, Global Innovation and Partnership Lead, HSBC

Priyanka Rath, Head of Global Liquidity and Accounts Solutions, J.P. Morgan

Marc Recker, Global Head of Product, Institutional Cash Management, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank

Richard Stansbury, Director, Head of Payments Commercialisation and Propositions, HSBC

Sabine Zucker, Head of Trade Finance & Transaction Banking, Raiffeisen Bank International

After two years as a virtual conference, EBAday 2022 will run in person for its seventeenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers, and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs.



Register now to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.