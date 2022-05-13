EBAday 2022: Fintech Zone finalists announced

EBAday 2022 is fast approaching, and adding to the excitement is this week’s announcement of the event’s Fintech Zone finalists.

Every year, the Euro Banking Association and Finextra invite fintechs to apply for a position in the coveted Fintech Zone, which offers fintechs from across the globe to network and demonstrate their products to payment technology specialists, heads of innovation and all other banking executives attending EBAday.



The selected fintechs will have a dedicated, branded stand to exhibit their company, a slot to pitch their product in the open theatre zone and two passes for the duration of the event with access to the hundreds of delegates (all of this is provided at no cost to the chosen fintechs).



A panel of judges will select the fintech with the most innovative offering and their product will be showcased by Finextra and the EBA.



For selection in the Fintech Zone, fintechs had to meet the criteria of being early or early growth stage fintech starts-ups, with a finalised working product or a proof of concept. Fintechs could apply from anywhere across the globe.



The full list of 16 selected fintechs are as below:

Attendees can meet and mingle with exhibitors across the Fintech Zone throughout the EBAday conference, and should take a moment to connect with the Fintech Zone partner, Elevator Ventures. Elevator Ventures is the Corporate Venture Capital entity of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).



After two years as a virtual conference, EBAday 2022 will run in person for its seventeenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers, and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs.



Register now to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.