Identity verification provider ID-Pal launches in the UK

ID-Pal, the identity verification provider, has announced it is entering the UK market after six years of growth across Ireland, the US and the EU.

This move has been planned due to rising levels of identity fraud and the increasing complexity of regulation leaving businesses vulnerable to financial crime and the rising cost of compliance.



Further, the accelerated move to online during the pandemic, paired with new legislation and potentially conflicting regimes such as 6AMLD and GDPR, has made businesses and their customers particularly vulnerable to reputational and monetary damage caused by financial crime.



The Dublin-based company supports businesses in more than 30 sectors and current clients include large enterprises such as Zurich International, as well as SMEs such as UK Adviser and Trust My Travel.



Colum Lyons, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, says: “The way in which identity verification has been done historically is just not sustainable in our digital-first mobile-ready world. Verifying identity documents manually is inefficient and insecure, and the risk of data flight and simple human error can make businesses vulnerable to fraud. Our unique blend of ID checks, all powered by a completely technology-first process, means multi-layered verification takes place on any ID document in real time. Using AI and machine-learning offers greater accuracy in correctly classifying a document and reduces the margin for error and need for manual intervention.”



“We’re looking forward to officially launching in the UK market and empowering more businesses with simple, secure convenient identity verification for their business and their customers. ”