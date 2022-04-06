US banks back ID verification service

Some of America's biggest lenders have joined forces with Early Warning on a service that lets people use their bank login details to verify their identity when using participating business' sites and apps.

Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo are all backing the Authentify service.



While on a participating business' site or app, consumers can choose to be redirected to log into their online or mobile banking. They can then share their bank-trusted data with that company.



Early Warning - which is owned by the participating banks and operates the Zelle P2P payments network - says that business' that sign up can reduce abandonment and fraud rates while streamlining their digital experience.



DocuSign is the first to sign up, offering customers the option to use Authentify so they can verify their identities by simply logging into their financial institution.



Al Ko, CEO, Early Warning, says: "Authentify gives companies and consumers the ability to leverage bank-trusted data to help provide even greater levels of identity assurance."