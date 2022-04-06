Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America Capital One JPMorgan Chase PNC Financial Services Group US Bank Wells Fargo Bank Truist Early Warning Services

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Authentication
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US banks back ID verification service

US banks back ID verification service

Some of America's biggest lenders have joined forces with Early Warning on a service that lets people use their bank login details to verify their identity when using participating business' sites and apps.

Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo are all backing the Authentify service.

While on a participating business' site or app, consumers can choose to be redirected to log into their online or mobile banking. They can then share their bank-trusted data with that company.

Early Warning - which is owned by the participating banks and operates the Zelle P2P payments network - says that business' that sign up can reduce abandonment and fraud rates while streamlining their digital experience.

DocuSign is the first to sign up, offering customers the option to use Authentify so they can verify their identities by simply logging into their financial institution.

Al Ko, CEO, Early Warning, says: "Authentify gives companies and consumers the ability to leverage bank-trusted data to help provide even greater levels of identity assurance."

Related Companies

Bank of America Capital One JPMorgan Chase PNC Financial Services Group US Bank Wells Fargo Bank Truist Early Warning Services

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Authentication
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Trending

Related News
Plaid buys ID verification firm Cognito
/identity

Plaid buys ID verification firm Cognito

iDenfy launches new phone verification service
/identity

iDenfy launches new phone verification service

Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

09 Nov 2021

ID verification outfit Trulioo hits $1.75bn valuation

07 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  2. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  3. UK watchdog takes on card schemes

  4. Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

  5. Barclays addresses potential CBDC fragmentation in new paper

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale