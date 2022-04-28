FinGo introduces vein ID-enabled vending machines

Biometric identity authentication firm FinGo has unveiled what it claims is the world's first vein ID-enabled vending machine, where customers can pay and prove their age for alcohol purchases through a scan of their finger.

FinGo’s vein mapping technology, which connects a person’s unique vein pattern to their identity, was approved by Manchester City Council in 2020 for verifying age in licensed premises.



This year, the firm is taking part in Home Office trials of digital age verification technology, used to approve sales of alcohol.



Now it plans to use the technology for vending machines in ‘unattended retail’ for age-restricted products such as alcoholic drinks, e-cigarettes and vapes. Vagabond Wines and craft brewery First Chop are the first firms to sign up.



Simon Binns, chief commercial officer, FinGo, says: "For the hospitality sector, it’s a new frictionless solution to managing age verification and adding additional revenue through more sales points. For customers, it’s just much more convenient- no need to carry ID, cards or device when buying a drink."