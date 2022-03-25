Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SecureKey Technologies Avast

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Avast acquires Canada&#39;s SecureKey Technologies

Avast acquires Canada's SecureKey Technologies

Digital privacy outfit Avast has acquired SecureKey Technologies, the blockchain-based digital identity company behind Canada's Verified.Me and Australian digital identity exchange ConnectID.

Avast views SecureKey's proven technology as a key plank in its ambitions to become a global digital trust services for people, businesses and government.

In October, Canadian debit network Interac acquired exlusive rights to SecureKey's technology in Canada, as it moves to build a federated identity network which lets consumers use their online banking credentials to log in to public and private sector Web services .

Built atop IBM blockchain technology, SecureKey's Verified.Me app helps users verify their identity simply online, in person and on the phone using information they consent to share from connections, such as banks, to access things like health records and government services, and to open accounts with banks and telcos.

Six of Canada's leading financial institutions participated in a $27 million funding round for SecureKey in 2016.

SecureKey's technology has also been used as the backbone for ConnectID, launched by OZ processor eftpos, which last year became the first officially accredited non-government operator of a digital identity exchange in Australia.

SecureKey says its technology is currently supporting 200 million secure digital ID transactions per year globally.

"We envisage a global and reusable digital identity framework which will underpin a new trust layer for the internet," says Ondrej Vlcek, CEO, Avast. "It's clear that digital identity is the critical enabler for many digital services and SecureKey's success reflects the growing demand for this from consumers."

The deal is expected to close in early April 2022 with the general availability of SecureKey's products following in Q2. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related Companies

SecureKey Technologies Avast

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Trending

Related News
Interac acquires exclusive rights to SecureKey technology in Canada
/identity

Interac acquires exclusive rights to SecureKey technology in Canada

Eftpos Australia rolls out national digital identity service
/identity

Eftpos Australia rolls out national digital identity service

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  3. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  4. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  5. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale