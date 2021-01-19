Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PPRO Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PPRO achieves Unicorn status on $180 million fund raise

PPRO achieves Unicorn status on $180 million fund raise

Payments infrastructure provider PPRO has raised $180 million, pushing the firm into Unicorn territory.

Investors include Eurazeo Growth, Sprints Capital, and Wellington Management. The latest round comes just six months after the company raised $50 million from Sprints Capital as well as Citi Ventures and HPE Growth.

The company provides cross-border payments processing and currency conversions for online merchants that enables them to extend their reach globally to support shoppers who want to pay with their preferred local payment method.

PPRO’s technology allows payment services providers and enterprises with payment platforms, such as such as Citi, Elavon, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, Mollie, PayPal, and Worldpay, to plug in via simple APIs and offload the intricate complexities and massive costs of providing payment method choice to local consumers.

PPRO’s valuation is underscored by its rapid growth last year. The company doubled its year-on-year transaction volumes in the fourth quarter of 2020, expanded its global team by 60% in the last twelve months, and developed new strategic partnerships with local payment methods in high-growth markets like Indonesia and Singapore.

Simon Black, CEO of PPRO, says: “Beyond securing the support of such prestigious investors and achieving a milestone valuation, we’ve enabled our customers to grow at record numbers during what has been a tough time for many. By giving businesses the ability to offer payment choice, we’ve helped give people around the world better access to goods and services that improve their lives.”

Related Companies

PPRO Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance, [Webi[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
PPRO buys allpago
/payments

PPRO buys allpago

İşbank merchant payment options go global with PPRO

İşbank merchant payment options go global with PPRO

PayPal and Citi Ventures participate in $50 million PPRO funding round

16 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  2. UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

  3. Ripple creates Malaysia-Bangladesh remittance corridor

  4. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  5. Budgeting apps can encourage users to overspend rather than save

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020