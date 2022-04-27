Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TD creates South Florida tech hub

TD creates South Florida tech hub

Toronto Dominion Bank is to hire 200 staff for a new technology hub in South Florida, part of the bank's commitment to growing its IT team with the creation of 2000 new roles in 2022.

A multi-year relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation has been forged to help the bank to build its presence in the South Florida tech community.

The new positions are part of the recent announcement from TD to hire over 2,000 technology roles with skills in DevOps, cloud, machine learning, and automation, along with those trained and experienced in agile methodology, UX design, and mobile.

The bank is also upskilling its existing workforce, putting 822 staff through Microsoft's Enterprise Skills Initiative programme to develop an internal talent pool equipped with Azure certification.

Greg Keeley, senior EVP, platforms and technology says: "Together with technology teams across our footprint, we are committed to help drive agility, innovation and speed at scale to serve our customers and address their rapidly changing expectations."

