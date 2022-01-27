TD Bank to hire 2000 tech staff

Canada's TD Bank plans to hire 2000 tech staff over the course of the year as the battle for talent in the banking sector escalates.

The bank says attracting skilled workers is critical to the company's future as it undergoes a tech transformation to keep pace with rival institutions, new competition and emerging technology.



Greg Keeley, senior executive vice-president of platforms and technology at TD, says growing the bank's pool of skilled tech talent will help fuel the acceleration of its adoption of cloud-based technologies to increase the speed of delivering new digital products and services to customers.



He says the copany is focused on hiring employees with skills in software development, IT operations, machine learning and automation.



Alongside cloud technologies, the bank is also committing considerable resources to artifical intelligence.



"AI is helping to transform the financial sector and at TD we're adopting AI to help build meaningful relationships with our customers and to help improve internal processes so that our colleagues' ecperiences are enhanced," says Tom Poutanen, cheif AI officer, TD Bank.



He says TD currently has AI use cases applying to every line of business within the bank and continues to identify areas where machine learning can help support the customer experience and evolve working processes.