Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta&#39;s latest digital currency concoction

Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta's latest digital currency concoction

Unfazed by the demise of its doomed digital currency Diem, Facebook is concocting another virtual token for the metaverse - Zuck Bucks.

Intended for spending only on Meta's network of sites, the digital token is aimed at keeping users from straying to rival networks like TikTok.

Quoting people familiar with the project,the FT reports that Zuck Bucks would be controlled by Meta directly — much like the in-game currencies used on games such as Fortnite and Roblox.

A spokesperson for Meta says the firm is "focused on building for the metaverse and that includes what payments and financial services might look like".

In addition, Meta is exploring 'social tokens' or 'reputation tokens', which “could be issued as rewards for meaningful contributions in Facebook groups, for example,” the FT reports. The company is also apparently looking into traditional financial services like small business loans.

Internal memos seen by the FT suggest that Meta is also exploring ways to monetize NFTs via "fees and/or ads".

A new study by Vista conducted among 2000 UK adults suggests that third of UK consumers view the metaverse as a new shopping destination, ultimately populated by most high street brands.

According to the research, 59% of Britis are familiar with the metaverse and anticipate it will take around 15 years before it goes mainstream. Seventy-three percent of respondents predict it will be most popular with Gen Z and Millennials amongst all age groups.

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 07 April, 2022, 10:42Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

can i be the first to say this?

"Zuck Bucks Sucks" 

you heard it first on Finextra!  What if the US Dollar was called the 'Wash dollar' when it launched in 1792...  Would we think less of George Washington?  

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Trending

Related News
Meta considers selling off Diem assets as Zuckerberg's crypto ambitions crumble
/crypto

Meta considers selling off Diem assets as Zuckerberg's crypto ambitions crumble

Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp
/crypto

Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger tests Split Payments feature

03 Dec 2021

David Marcus quits Facebook

30 Nov 2021

Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

08 Nov 2021

US consumer watchdog probes Big Tech's use of payment data

21 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  2. Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

  3. UK watchdog takes on card schemes

  4. Barclays addresses potential CBDC fragmentation in new paper

  5. Mastercard poaches Goldman Sachs transaction banking IT lead as head of B2B

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale