Zopa Bank to open applications to Ukrainian nationals; Revolut joins call to action

Zopa Bank is to immediately sponsor 50 work visas for Ukrainian nationals following new Home Office guidance.

With UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing last Thursday new work Visa concessions, Zopa says it will sponsor up to 50 work visas of eligible Ukrainian applicants already in the UK with backgrounds in engineering, technology, and data analytics or with experience in consumer financial services.

The bank says it will fast track the assessment and selection of those Ukrainians wanting to join their British national family members in the UK, giving successful candidates certainty of a role with Zopa and the ability to onboard remotely from secure locations.

Zopa will also provide a relocation allowance of one month’s salary to support moving costs on receipt of right to work in the UK.

Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa bank, says: "We are working with the Ukrainian Embassy in London and Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko to facilitate the process and encourage fellow members of our tech and fintech communities to extend their support."

The call for action has been joined by Revolut, whose co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko is a Ukrainian national. The company is waiving transfer fees for sending money to a Ukrainian bank account and providing emergency logistical and relocation support for its 28 employees in the country.

Yatsenko has lashed out at Russian leader Putin over the invasion on his personal Twitter account: The crypot industry is also getting involved in the relief efforts. Binance donating $10 million to major Intergovernmental Organizations and local NGOs on the ground to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children to support logistics on the ground such as food, fuel and supplies for refugees in countries bordering with Ukraine and more. The company has sle set up a crypto crowdfunding project, "Humanity First - Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund," which has a target of almost $20 million.

