Visa and PopID team on facial verification payments in the Middle East

Visa is working with consumer authentication service PopID to bring facial verification payments to the Middle East.

Costa Coffee, MMI, and grocery chain Géant, in addition to Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Dubai and Coca-Cola Arena Dubai, have all signed up to PopPay, which lets users make payments using their face.



Caesars Palace Dubai and Coca-Cola Arena Dubai parent Dubai Holding has also inked a deal with PopID to set up a joint venture to support further PopPay rollout in the region.



Under the alliance with Visa, issuing banks will be invited to join the platform and give their customers the ability to link their facial biometrics to their debit or credit cards to make payments; and acquiring banks will be offered the opportunity to distribute PopID's face pay terminals to brick and mortar businesses.



Akshay Chopra, head, Visa Cemea innovation and design, says: "From across our partner network, we've seen heightened interest in co-creating new facial and biometric payments moments. Through this partnership with PopPay, we are keen to help clients roll out biometric payment capabilities faster and with more success."