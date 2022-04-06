Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa PopID

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and PopID team on facial verification payments in the Middle East

Visa and PopID team on facial verification payments in the Middle East

Visa is working with consumer authentication service PopID to bring facial verification payments to the Middle East.

Costa Coffee, MMI, and grocery chain Géant, in addition to Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Dubai and Coca-Cola Arena Dubai, have all signed up to PopPay, which lets users make payments using their face.

Caesars Palace Dubai and Coca-Cola Arena Dubai parent Dubai Holding has also inked a deal with PopID to set up a joint venture to support further PopPay rollout in the region.

Under the alliance with Visa, issuing banks will be invited to join the platform and give their customers the ability to link their facial biometrics to their debit or credit cards to make payments; and acquiring banks will be offered the opportunity to distribute PopID's face pay terminals to brick and mortar businesses.

Akshay Chopra, head, Visa Cemea innovation and design, says: "From across our partner network, we've seen heightened interest in co-creating new facial and biometric payments moments. Through this partnership with PopPay, we are keen to help clients roll out biometric payment capabilities faster and with more success."

Related Companies

Visa PopID

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
Aldi applies facial-age estimation technology for checkout-free alcohol sales
/payments

Aldi applies facial-age estimation technology for checkout-free alcohol sales

VisionLabs unveils facial recognition payment terminal
/payments

VisionLabs unveils facial recognition payment terminal

Moscow Metro tests fare payments by facial recognition

02 Aug 2021

Nets pilots pay by face

09 Dec 2019

Nestle store in Spain trials facial payments

15 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  3. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  4. UK watchdog takes on card schemes

  5. Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale