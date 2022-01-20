Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Aldi applies facial-age estimation technology for checkout-free alcohol sales

Aldi applies facial-age estimation technology for checkout-free alcohol sales

Customers shopping in Aldi's first checkout-free store in London can use facial recognition technology to authorise the purchase of age-restricted products like alcohol.

The new trial store, which is situated on Greenwich High Street, allows customers to complete their shop without scanning a single product, or having to go through a checkout.

Customers who download the Aldi Shop&Go app can simply pick up their items and walk out when they have completed their shop. Once a customer leaves the store they will then be automatically charged for their shopping via their selected payment method and a receipt will appear in the app.

The system, provided by AiFi, uses carefully positioned cameras to detect which products customers have picked up, before charging them to their Aldi Shop&Go account when they leave the store.

Customers wishing to purchase alcohol will be able to use facial age estimation technology to authorise their purchase. The technology, provided by Yoti, enables customers to confirm their age within seconds via the Aldi Shop&Go app. Those who opt to not use the system will instead be age verified by a store colleague.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Today is the culmination of months of work, not least from the team here in Greenwich and I’m looking forward to seeing how customers react to our trial.”

