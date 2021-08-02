Moscow Metro tests fare payments by facial recognition

Moscow Metro has begun testing a pay by face system with 1000 commuters.

Initially operating on Line 4 of the transit network, the tests will ultimately be expanded to all the lines as more passengers sign up.



The metro is testing three Russian-made systems from VisionLabs, Ntechlab and Tevian.



Deputy mayor for transport Maxim Liksutov, states: "We are starting the most important stage of the Face Pay testing — the one with passengers. Metro employees already use this service and have made more than 1 million successful passes. We will test this technology gradually, from line to line."



Previously, Moscow Metro reported that the operator managed to reduce the queues to ticket offices by 3.3 times due to development of contactless technologies.

