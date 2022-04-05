Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Danish data protection watchdog launches criminal case against Danske Bank

Danish data protection watchdog launches criminal case against Danske Bank

The Danish Data Protection Agency (DPA) has filed a criminal complaint against Danske Bank for violation of General Data Protection Regulations.

In 2020, Danske Bank informed the DPA that it had identified instances where personal customer data had been stored across multiple systems for a longer period than necessary. The bank said that a multi-year effort to ensure all of its systems were compliant with GDPR rules had been a more complex undertaking than anticipated.

Bo Svejstrup, EVP and CIO core banking and data at Danske Bank says: “Unfortunately, the process has taken longer than we would have wished for. This is mainly because of the volume of the task, but also because it is our clear aim to make the implementation as hassle-free as possible for our customers.”

Dismayed by the ongoing issues, the country's data protection rule maker has commenced criminal proceedings and recommended that the Danish prosecution service impose a fine on the bank.

Svejstrup emphasises that customer data remains secure, but concedes: “We have continuously focused on adjusting and implementing time limits for deleting data in our systems, and we have made good progress with our efforts. However, we have also had to recognise that the task is very complex and that the implementation of time limits for deleting data in certain systems has proven time-consuming. We now take note of the DPA’s recommendation and continue the task of deleting the data that we no longer have any reason to store while we await the outcome of the matter.”

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Trending

Related News
NextGen Nordics: Danske Bank announces Trade AI app
/wholesale

NextGen Nordics: Danske Bank announces Trade AI app

Danske Bank tests quantum communication for data transfer
/security

Danske Bank tests quantum communication for data transfer

Danske Bank minds its language in recruitment process

09 Mar 2021

Danske Bank lays off 257 employees

26 Nov 2020

Danske Bank to shed 1600 jobs

08 Oct 2020

Danske Bank bids to cut bureaucracy for IT staffers

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

  3. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  4. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  5. Revolut gears up for Brazilian launch

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale