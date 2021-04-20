JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge invest in Tifin

The Tifin Group, an umbrella group operating a host of fintech companies in the asset and wealth management industry, has raised $22.3 million in a Series B funding round joined by JP Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar and Broadridge.

Tifin was founded in 2018 as a fintech studio and evolved into an operating business last year with 10 active operating companies.



Its businesses develop fintech products that "help bridge the gap" between retail investors, financial advisors, and asset managers and focus on "proven science, investment management, software, and algo technology".



The funding will be used to make additional acquisitions and to work with the new investors to help accelerate their fintech innovation initiatives.



George Gatch, CEO, JP Morgan Asset Management, says: "Tifin's advanced tech and data-driven tools have tremendous potential to shape the future of the asset management and wealth management industries."