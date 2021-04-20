Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Morningstar Broadridge Financial Solutions JP Morgan The Tifin Group

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge invest in Tifin

JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge invest in Tifin

The Tifin Group, an umbrella group operating a host of fintech companies in the asset and wealth management industry, has raised $22.3 million in a Series B funding round joined by JP Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar and Broadridge.

Tifin was founded in 2018 as a fintech studio and evolved into an operating business last year with 10 active operating companies.

Its businesses develop fintech products that "help bridge the gap" between retail investors, financial advisors, and asset managers and focus on "proven science, investment management, software, and algo technology".

The funding will be used to make additional acquisitions and to work with the new investors to help accelerate their fintech innovation initiatives.

George Gatch, CEO, JP Morgan Asset Management, says: "Tifin's advanced tech and data-driven tools have tremendous potential to shape the future of the asset management and wealth management industries."

Related Companies

Morningstar Broadridge Financial Solutions JP Morgan The Tifin Group

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry

Trending

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

  5. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape