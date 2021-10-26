Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JP Morgan goes live with Proxymity digital proxy voting platform

JP Morgan's Securities Services has gone live with a digital proxy voting platform from Proxymity in Belgium, with more markets to follow.

The Proxymity platform enables "golden source" meeting announcements and agendas to be published directly from issuers to investors.

Investors can then send votes in real time to issuers or their agents without the need for manual intervention and receive true digital confirmation that their votes have been cast.

The firm says that the bank will be able to use Proxymity's unique direct-to-issuer connections in select markets, substantially improving investors' voting experience and creating more time for them to make decisions on their investments.

Already live in Belgium, the platform will soon be rolled out in France, with additional markets planned to go live before the 2022 proxy seasons, including Australia and New Zealand.

Hannah Elson, head, global custody, JP Morgan's Securities Services, says: "Working with Proxymity reflects our commitment to providing the most innovative solutions to improve client experience while reducing the cost and complexity of providing even higher levels of service."

