News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
KBC launches AI fintech

KBC launches AI fintech

Belgian bank KBC has launched its own fintech to sell the AI applications it has developed to third parties.

Called Discai, the separate legal entity will focus on selling AI-based applications to business-to-business firms.

The first offering is an anti-money laundering tool, with other applications gradually released into the market. Discai will also train the data models, using databases provided by customers.

KPMG has been brought on board to help attract firms and support implementation.

Johan Thijs, CEO, KBC Group, says: "I'm convinced that the know-how we are channelling into Discai will enable us to assist many companies and organisations from various sectors in their search for high-performance and innovative solutions to the technological and regulatory challenges in their particular field."

