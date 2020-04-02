Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
KBC spins off wealthtech business

KBC spins off wealthtech business

The asset management arm of Belgian bank KBC has created a weathtech spin-off to sell its digital investing technology to other financial institutions.

Led by former KBC AM head of innovation Jurgen Vandenbroucke, everyoneINVESTED is promising to help firms digitise their investment offerings.

The firm is focused on the pre- and post-sales phase of investing, offering technology that helps with investor profiling, sales, and providing actionable insights based on portfolio data.

The spin-off says it will help clients get more inflow, less outflow and younger users that do not typically sign up for investment services.

