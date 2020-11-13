Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KBC Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
KBC puts virtual assistant at centre of new digital-first strategy

KBC puts virtual assistant at centre of new digital-first strategy

Belgian bank KBC says it is moving from an omnichannel to digital-first distribution model, putting a new AI-powered customer assistant at the centre of its strategy.

Last year KBC set out a "more of the same, but differently" strategy, but with Covid-19 accelerating the digital trend, it is now shifting up a gear in its move away from in-person banking.

From now on, KBC products, services and commercial processes will be designed with the emphasis on ‘digital first’, with a virtual assistant, called Kate, central to this.

Kate will be rolled out to retail customers in Belgium and the Czech Republic over the next few weeks, answering queries through the KBC app. The bank says, that for customers who opt in, she will also provide proactive, personalised and relevant advice and sales offers.

The assistant will build up new skills and also come to SME and corporate customers, as well as users in other countries, over the coming months.

Johan Thijs, CEO, KBC, says: "Kate is a core element of a disruptive strategy that has an impact on all products and processes, as well as on how we steer our organisation and interact with our customers.

"Ultimately, all product and process development and updates will be driven by Kate. Interaction between the branches, KBC Live (our remote contact centre) and Kate will be maximised to boost the pickup rate of Kate-driven solutions.

"The success rate on both product, service and on individual level is followed-up in order to create the feedback loop and “feed the machine’, which in turn will foster Kate’s growth."

Related Companies

KBC Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!, Re-imaginingRe-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!

Trending

Related News
BBVA builds gender-neutral global chatbot
/retail

BBVA builds gender-neutral global chatbot

KBC adds live football clips to mobile app
/retail

KBC adds live football clips to mobile app

KBC shrinks branch network as more customers move online

01 Jul

KBC launches bot-based investment account

21 Jan

KBC invites non-customers to use its mobile app

19 Nov 2019

As customers go digital, KBC takes humans out of branches

17 May 2019

Bank of America's Erica chatbot wins over customers

25 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  2. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  3. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  4. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  5. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry