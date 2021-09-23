Mastercard partners KBC spinoff on micro-investing service

EveryoneInvested, a wealthtech spinoff from KBC Asset Management, has joined forces with Mastercard to offer European banks technology that lets their customers invest spare change.

For several years, KBC has been offering customers in some European markets the option to automatically round up their digital payments to contribute to a regular investment plan.



Last year, the Belgian bank decided to cash in by creating a wealthtech spinoff to sell the digital investing technology to other financial institutions.



Now, the spinoff, everyoneInvested, is working with Mastercard on the offering to bring it to a host of European markets.



The partners say that while there are several micro-investing services on the market, they often come as separate apps that require users to link accounts and choose investment options.



They claims to have streamlined and simplified the process, offering financial institutions outside of Belgium a technology component they can integrate as an extra functionality in their mobile app.



Jurgen Vandenbroucke, MD, everyoneInvested, says: "We are on a mission to get everyone invested. Lowering the barriers to entry is one way to improve financial inclusion. Micro-investing linked to payments has proven very successful at KBC Group."