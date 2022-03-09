Fraud victims lose £28K to bank transfer scams every hour

Victims are losing more to bank transfer scams every hour than the average UK worker earns a year, Which? research reveals, as the consumer champion calls on the government to urgently act on its commitment to legislate for mandatory reimbursement of victims.

A voluntary reimbursement code on bank transfer scams, also known as authorised push payment fraud (APP), was introduced in May 2019, and most major banks have signed up.



However, Which?’s analysis of UK Finance figures show that between July 2019 and the end of June 2021 a total of £854 million was lost across 306,573 cases of APP fraud, and only 42 per cent of losses was returned to the customer.



As a result, £495 million has not been reimbursed, meaning customers have been left to shoulder net losses at a rate of £4.7 million a week, £676,881 a day or £28,203 a hour.



Which? says the current reimbursement lottery leaves many victims facing an uphill struggle to recover their money, as the code has been applied inconsistently and often wrongly by many firms.



Which? believes that a reimbursement obligation should be placed on payment providers, with clear liability rules set out in legislation.



Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, says: “While commitments to make reimbursement mandatory were a huge win for consumers, it’s vital that the government introduces the right legislation that will ensure victims get fair and consistent treatment.



“The regulator must also ensure it is ready to introduce and enforce mandatory reimbursement rules the moment that this legislation is passed.”