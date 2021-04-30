Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banks to be given autonomy in reimbursing APP fraud victims

Banks to be given autonomy in reimbursing APP fraud victims

UK Finance has announced a change to the process of reimbursing ‘no blame’ cases of authorised push payment (APP) scams, bringing in a process which enables signatory banks to individually pay back cases rather than through a shared central pot.

This new arrangement comes as the industry renews its call for a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling the root causes of APP fraud, which rose to £479 million in 2020, as criminals used the Covid-19 pandemic to target people online.

APP no blame scam cases were previously funded through an interim arrangement, where seven banks and building societies provide funding into a central ‘no blame’ pot - with the signatory banks directly refunding customers in such cases, and then claiming it back from the pot.

The CRM Code is supported by nine banks that represent 85% of the traffic on the UK Faster Payment real-time system. In the first six months of 2020, the banks averaged 40% reimbursement with TSB averaging 99% and two banks reimbursing less than 10%.

The UK's Payment System Regulator recently closed a consultation on APP bank scams and is expected to report back in September. One option up for review is to make reimbursements mandatory at a minimum standard by changing payment system rules.

UK Finance is advocating for the Government to include economic crime in scope of the Online Safety Bill. This would make tech companies responsible for protecting consumers from the threat of fraude.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, says: “The interim funding pot was originally set up because we had asked that government and regulators work with industry to find a long-term solution to funding of ‘no blame’ cases, involving other sectors like online platforms, which are used by criminals to perpetrate the fraud, contributing to reimbursing the customer. Sadly, that is yet to happen.”

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Trending

Related News
PSR consultation on bank scams draws to a close
/security

PSR consultation on bank scams draws to a close

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online
/security

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online

Which? calls for post-Brexit rule change to protect victims of APP fraud

22 Oct 2020

APP fraud losses hit £456 million in 2019

19 Mar 2020

Which? calls for Government action on APP fraud as losses spiral

17 Mar 2020

Bank of Scotland first to implement Confirmation of Payee scheme

02 Mar 2020

UK banks extend deadline for funding APP fraud compensation

27 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. GoCardless launches open banking payments

  3. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  4. DBS, Temasek and JPMorgan set up DLT-based payments joint venture

  5. Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape