Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
APP fraud losses overtake card crime in H1 2021

APP fraud losses overtake card crime in H1 2021

Losses to authorised push payments fraud topped card fraud for the first time in H1 2021, acccording to new figures from UK Finance.

In previous years the largest fraud losses have been unauthorised frauds mainly committed using payment cards.

This year, however, criminals focused their activity on APP fraud, in which a customer is tricked into authorising a payment to an account controlled by a criminal.

As a result, UK Finance recorded a 71% increase in APP fraud during the first half of 2021 and, for the first time, the amount of money stolen through APP fraud overtook card fraud losses. All told, authorised push payment (APP) fraud losses in the first half stood at £355.3 million, compared to £261.7 million in losses from card crime.

The issue has become a political football, with campaigning groups calling on the Payment Systems Regulator to ensure banks do more to protect victims and provide them with fair reimbursement.

UK Finance is calling on the Government to step in with a co-ordinated plan using the recently passed Online Safety Bil, to address the issue, which it describes as a "national security threat".

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, says: "The banking and finance industry invests billions in advanced systems to try and stop fraud happening in the first place, but criminals are exploiting weaknesses outside of banks’ control to trick customers into making payments directly to them.

“Criminals continue to target customers with a variety of scams, often via online platforms, and it is only through coordinated action that we will be able to really make progress in addressing the problem."

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Finance - Friend or Foe for the Financial Services Sector?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Related News
Banks called to account over "shockingly low" rate of reimbursements for APP fraud
/security

Banks called to account over "shockingly low" rate of reimbursements for APP fraud

Which? calls on banks to come clean about APP fraud refunds
/security

Which? calls on banks to come clean about APP fraud refunds

Banks to be given autonomy in reimbursing APP fraud victims

30 Apr

PSR consultation on bank scams draws to a close

08 Apr

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online

26 Mar

APP fraud losses hit £456 million in 2019

19 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  2. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  3. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  4. Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

  5. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth