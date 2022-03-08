RBC rolls out 'Split with Friends' tool

Royal Bank of Canada has added a feature to its app that lets customers divide the cost of an expense amongst a number of contacts, request the money and track who's paid.

RBC says it has seen a big change in how Canadians move money over the last two years, with the monthly volume of e-transfers sent by customers up by 74% since the beginning of the pandemic.



To use the Split with Friends feature, customers enter the amount to be divided, selects payees from their contacts, and then send the request.



Sean Amato-Gauci, EVP, cards, payments and banking, RBC, says: "We've all experienced the hassle of splitting bills and sharing expenses on things like group trips and meals.



"This is another great example of the powerful benefits that clients can access when they bank with RBC."