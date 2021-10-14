Nationwide takes van around UK to help people make switch to online

Nationwide Building Society is touring the UK with a specially kitted-out van packed with staffers who can offer advice and help with digital banking.

With the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the migration from branches to digital channels, Nationwide is driving the community support van around the UK in recognition that the switch is not easy for everyone.



The van, which is fully accessible to all, will be hosted by experienced Nationwide staff equipped with iPads, enabling people - regardless of who they bank with - to receive digital demonstrations.



Last year, citing the pandemic, Nationwide extended its pledge not to leave any town or city in the UK where it has a branch until at least 2023.



Amanda Beech, director retail distribution and servicing, Nationwide, says: “Whilst we remain committed to investing in our branch network we’re always exploring new and innovative ways to help support our members, and our Community Support Van is another example of this."



