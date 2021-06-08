Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

US Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US Bank doubles down on video banking during pandemic

US Bank doubles down on video banking during pandemic

US Bank has introduced a co-browsing feature that lets customers share their screen with, and see live video of, an employee.

The co-browsing feature is designed to let a customer and banker view and navigate online and mobile banking together. Users do not need to install software, but simply verify with a dynamic and secure code to grant access.

US Bank says it has proved a popular tool during the pandemic, with more than half a million sessions during 2020 and a projected two million in 2021.

By adding a one-way video stream, US Bank says it is helping customers get a more personal experience, adding reassurance and a greater sense of security.

The bank has also recently introduced a virtual appointments feature that lets bankers and customers have the same face-to-face interaction they would in their local branch.

Tim Welsh, vice chair, consumer and business banking, US Bank, say: "We love the idea that our customers can still see the welcoming faces of their local bankers, without even needing to leave their home or business."

Related Companies

US Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits[Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits

Trending

Related News
Video banking on the rise during Covid-19 pandemic
/retail

Video banking on the rise during Covid-19 pandemic

Trending

  1. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  2. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  3. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  4. HSBC opens API developer portal

  5. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud