Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Interac Association Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canada&#39;s Interac signs for Microsoft Azure

Canada's Interac signs for Microsoft Azure

Interac has signed up for Microsoft Azure's cloud technology in a deal the Canadian debit network says will lead to greater innovation and faster payments.

According to a report from Payments Canada, electronic payments accounted for approximately 79% of overall transactions in 2020. During the pandemic, Interac has seen a surge in payments, processing almost one billion e-Transfer transactions sent since the beginning of April 2020.

As it looks to prosper, the firm is tapping Azure for a hybrid model of public and on-premises private cloud.

The firm says this will help to deliver faster data-rich payments, increased scalability and resilience, improved security and fraud controls, better redundancy and new services for business and individuals.

Peter Sweers, chief technology and operations officer, Interac, says: "An important part of our digital transformation strategy is integrating a secure and compliant cloud platform that positions us for future growth and meets the demands of the quickly evolving digital payments landscape."

Related Companies

Interac Association Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Trending

Related News
ASB to shift banking applications to Microsoft Azure
/cloud

ASB to shift banking applications to Microsoft Azure

Interac acquires exclusive rights to SecureKey technology in Canada
/identity

Interac acquires exclusive rights to SecureKey technology in Canada

Interac turns Canada's debit spending into music

12 Aug

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

12 Jul

Interac wins Canadian real-time payments deal

02 Mar

Trending

  1. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  2. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  3. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  4. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  5. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking