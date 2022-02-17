Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Leading technology players join Mastercard Send Partner Programme

Leading technology players join Mastercard Send Partner Programme

Mastercard has attracted 16 high-profile technology companies to join the Partner Programme for its real-time money movement technology Mastercard Send.

Mastercard Send is part of card scheme's multi-rail proposition, and enables people and organisations to send and receive money across both card and real-time payments rails.

The initial partners to join the programme are Adyen, AptPay, Checkout.com, Cognizant, Fenige, Green Dot, Ingo Money, KyckGlobal, Opentech, OpenText, Oracle, PayPal, Stripe, TabaPay, Transcard and Verestro.

As part of the programme they will be provided with a suite of turnkey resources to help boost adoption, covering training, technical support and go-to-market collaboration.

Partners will also be invited to join the Mastercard Developers global partner network, Engage, from where they can bundle products and services and gain access to Mastercard customers.

Liz Oakes, EVP for Send at Mastercard says the number of use cases continues to grow across healthcare, gaming, B2B payments and crypto wallet cash outs - ranging from paying out emergency relief funds and insurance disbursements, to on-demand wages for gig economy workers.

"Our Send Partner Programme will ensure our partners have the ongoing support they need to embed real-time payment services into the heart of their product offering," she says. "We are excited to be supporting our initial 16 partners and look forward to welcoming more to the Programme over the coming months.”

