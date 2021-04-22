Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Citi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi partners Mastercard to let firms send funds to consumer debit cards

Citi partners Mastercard to let firms send funds to consumer debit cards

Citi is tapping Mastercard Send to enable its corporate and public sector clients in the US to send funds directly to a consumer debit or prepaid card account.

Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions' Payment Exchange platform lets commercial clients make B2C transfers via their customers' preferred method.

The bank has now integrated Mastercard Send, which reaches virtually all consumer and small business debit cards. This means people won’t need to receive a cheque in the mail, deposit a cheque, or share sensitive bank routing information to get access to their payment. In addition, they will benefit from near immediate access to funds.

Alberto Casas, North America head, payments and receivables, with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, says: “In today’s world, consumers expect choice and offering customers a broader mix of payment options can provide a significant competitive advantage.”

Chiro Aikat, EVP, North America product and innovation, Mastercard, adds: “Expanding our long-standing relationship with Citi allows us to provide more corporate and public sector organizations with game-changing services to transact in near real-time and with certainty.”

Related Companies

MasterCard Citi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
Mastercard Send to launch in UK

Mastercard Send to launch in UK

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape