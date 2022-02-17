Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Open banking passes five million user milestone

Open banking passes five million user milestone

There are now more than five million active users of open banking services in the UK, five hundred thousand up on January's headline total, with tax payments driving the growth in numbers

Based on data provided by the CMA9, the nine banks and building society mandated to implement open banking in the UK, the new figures reflect a healthy trajectory. It took 10 months to grow the number of users from one million to two million in 2020. In contrast, it has taken just four months to grow from four million to more than five million.

Presenting the results, the Open Banking Implementation Entity says there were nearly 625,000 additional payments in January 2022 compared with December 2021.

A significant factor in this payments growth was HMRC’s incorporation of a ‘Pay by bank‘ option into its annual self-assessment process, which took the total number of payments made via open banking to 3.86m in January 2022. This is an increase of 19.3% on December 2021.

David Beardmore, ecosystem development director at the OBIE, says that as well as increased adoption, the numbers provide a clear demonstration to the wider open banking community that open banking is here to stay.

“This is positive news for all involved in open banking - for those entrepreneurs who have built fintech businesses based on the foundations of open banking, for the investment community funding the continued expansion of products and services, and for government as it continues to examine how best to extend open banking functionality into other areas of the economy.”

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Trending

Related News
Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services
/crypto

Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary
/retail

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary

Fintech founders accuse Starling's Boden of trying to stifle innovation

04 Jan

NatWest initiates first live Variable Recurring Payment transaction

15 Dec 2021

Open Banking adoption in UK lending set to hit 70% in next two years

10 Dec 2021

FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

30 Nov 2021

Crosswell promises to learn from past mistakes at the OBIE

11 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  2. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  3. BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

  4. How to Make Money with an NFT Marketplace Like Axie Infinity?

  5. NatWest to close another 32 branches

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?