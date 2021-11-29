Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut &quot;playing a blinder&quot; in app download race

Revolut "playing a blinder" in app download race

Revolut is beating off competition from fellow neobanks and incumbents in Android app download numbers, posting 38% growth in 2021, according to data from App Radar.

The study of Google Play Store downloads from January to the start of November 2021 versus the same period in 2020 has shown that neo banks have generally had a much tougher year. Monzo has seen app downloads fall by 12%, Metro by 7% and Starling by 3%. In contrast, Revolut has posted growth of 38% or 5.23 million more downloads in 2021. N26 has also had a solid year with 15% growth in 2020 in new Android users which translates to 1.32 million new users.

There have also been contrasting fortunes for legacy banks with HSBC and NatWest seeing a 10% drop in Android downloads and RBS a 9% decrease. Lloyds and Barclays saw growth of 6% and 5% respectively, but the biggest winner was digital only bank First Direct which saw 26% or 102,000 new users.

Digging a little deeper, download numbers in 2020 were at a record high due to the pandemic, so falls in growth figures for 2021 should be seen in context. Overall both the neo and traditional bank sector saw more than 13 million new users between January and November 2021.

Thomas Kriebernegg, CEO & Co-Founder, App Radar, says; "It is worth remembering that each download for neobanks is most likely a new customer, whereas traditional banks may simply be converting their existing customers to mobile banking. Neobanks should also be buoyed by the fact that downloads have not fallen off a cliff edge from the surges we saw in 2020. This tells us that sizeable customer growth isn't being generated by the unique conditions created by lockdowns, but rather from a more sustained shift in behaviours.

"With competition in the banking sector so fierce, one of the main differentiators is how these companies market their apps. When scaling into a new country, localisation and app store optimisation can be the difference between success and failure. Revolut is currently playing a blinder in this respect."

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Key Considerations when driving Holistic Cash Management Digitisation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks[On-Demand Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Trending

Related News
Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly
/payments

Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

Revolut taps Cube for global RegTech insights
/regulation

Revolut taps Cube for global RegTech insights

Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

18 Nov

Revolut wants to build its own crypto exchange

04 Nov

Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

03 Nov

Revolut acquires team from talent-sourcing marketplace Wanted

22 Oct

Trending

  1. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  2. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking