Revolut moves into insurtech with pet product

Revolut's super app ambitions have taken another step with a move into insurtech through the launch of a pet insurance product.

The firm says that while the pet product "reinforces" its existing insurance offering, it also marks an entrance into insurtech, with more standalone products on the horizon.



Initially available in the UK, the in-app pet profile allows customers to manage everything related to the insurance in one place, such as viewing policy documents, making a claim and accessing vet support.



Customers can pick a monthly subscription available in three plans, Bronze, Silver and Gold that offer up to £10,000 in annual vet fee cover. The plans are not price fixed, instead the monthly fee will depend on various factors such as age, breed, gender and location of the cat or dog.



Chiraayu Sethi, product manager, pet insurance, Revolut, says: "We are delighted to take the first step into yet another vertical, and launch our first standalone insurtech product. Insurtech is a fast growing sector, and Revolut aims to become one of the world’s leading insurtech players."