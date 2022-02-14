NatWest to close another 32 branches

NatWest Group is closing another 32 branches, citing the migration to online and mobile banking.

The high street giant says it will close 21 NatWest branches and another 11 Royal Bank of Scotland sites. Most staff at affected branches will remain with the company.



Says a spokesperson: "As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it's faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.



"We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren't right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind."



For several years, banks have been steadily cutting the size of their branch networks as customers migrate to digital channels. Over half of Brits now use mobile banking.



UK banks shut 736 branches last year, according to consumer group Which?, which has called on lenders to pause further closures.