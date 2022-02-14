Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Will Ferrell invests in Lunar

Will Ferrell invests in Lunar

Danish neobank Lunar has received fresh investment from an unexpected source - Will Ferrell, the US actor famed for his knockabout comedic roles in Elf and Anchorman, among others.

Ferrell's investment was disclosed in a LinkedIn post, witch features a video of Ferrell repeating the Lunar brand name multiple times to the camera, in apparent homage to a famous Postbanken video from the 1990s.

"By joining Lunar I am expanding my engagement in the Nordic countries, which is close to my heart," says Ferrell. "Nordic people are smart, sexy and are tired of having their money messed with. That’s where Lunar comes into play as a digital disrupter in the financial industry.”

Ferrell has houses in Sweden, Los Angeles and New York. He is married to Swedish actress Viveca Paulin, whom he met in 1995 at an acting class.

