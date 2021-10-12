Lunar buys Paylike and launches one-step e-commerce checkout

Denmark's Lunar has acquired payments gateway Paylike, enabling the digital challenger bank to offer business customers a one-stop checkout experience. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Danish-based Paylike operates across Europe, handling more than €100 million in transactions a year.



The acquisition helps Lunar build out its proposition for business customers, enabling them to receive payments from customers without having to use an intermediary.



Lunar Checkout lets online shoppers make purchases by typing in their phone number and swiping to approve the payment without any additional information.



Ken Villum Klausen, CEO, Lunar, says: "The new level of the business is moving Lunar beyond banking and is tailored to the defensive Nordic infrastructure.



"Building a two-sided marketplace for payments connecting consumers and businesses will make life easier for everyone. Payments will be at the forefront of our next growth phase."



With operations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, Lunar now serves more than 350,000 consumer and business users on its platform.



In July it raised €210 million in a Series D funding round led by family-owned investment company Heartland, alongside European growth investor Kinnevik and Chinese tech giant Tencent.